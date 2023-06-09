“Invincible Love” premiered in February 2023 and, throughout its almost 4 months of broadcast, it managed to catapult itself as one of the most watched novelas of the moment. The Mexican production, which is broadcast on Canal de las Estrellas and has With Angelique Boyer as the protagonist, it has shown an unexpected plot and iconic scenes that have captivated fans, who are waiting for the grand finale.

In this note we tell you what time the last chapter starts and where to watch it live online and for free. Also, find out what happened in episode 79 of “Invincible Love” and what would be the fate of Leona, Gael, David and the other characters in this intriguing soap opera.

Watch the preview of the end of “Invincible Love”

When is the grand finale of “Invincible Love”?

After Ramses amputates Callisto’s limbs, sells Romeo on the black market, and burns Columba in a tanning bed; the followers of the novel are on edge. The final chapter, which will reveal how it will all end, will be broadcast live this Friday, June 9.

What time is the end of “Invincible Love”?

Like its other episodes, “Invincible Love” will present its grand finale on the small screen at 9:30 pm (Mexican time). The Televisa-Univisión production promises to captivate all its viewers with this latest installment that will define the fate of Leona (Angelique Boyer).

Where to see the grand finale of “Invincible Love” in Mexico?

Canal de las Estrellas will broadcast the grand finale of “El amor invincible” live in Mexico. To be able to enjoy this episode 80, all you have to do is tune in to the channel signal from your Smart TV. In addition, you can access the content online and for free through your PC or Smartphone.

How can I see the end of “Invincible Love” in Peru?

The end of “Invincible Love” is broadcast on Las Estrellas, a channel that distributes a large number of Mexican and international novelas thanks to its ownership of Televisa-Univision. In Peru it is found through channel 226 on DirecTV, and 10 and 26 on Claro TV, you also have the option of watching it through the channel’s website, but you should check if your region has access to it.

How to watch Canal de las Estrellas live and free online?

If you want to see the programming of Canal de las Estrellas live and free online, you just have to enter the official website of the channel: https://www.lasestrellas.tv/en-vivo. Here you can see the final chapter of “Invincible Love” live.

