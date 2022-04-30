The tension is to cut in the tent of All of Holland Bakt † It’s up or down. Of course everyone wants to go to the final, but one of the favorites does not seem to be in top shape, another baker surprises the jury. “Sour if you should go home now.”

The semifinals of All of Holland Bakt has arrived. The bakers are visibly nervous and wish each other good luck. Enzo is tense in the tent. ,,You can taste the final. A little sour to go home now, you’ve come this far.” Marieke, who was allowed to cross the ditch with her heels last week, is stepping up.

The theme of this episode is Easter, because better late than never, according to presenter André van Duin. In the first round, the bakers have to make an Easter bread. Jury member Janny van der Heijden would like to see different cultures again. Zeinab therefore goes for a Russian Easter bread, Tom makes an Eastern European babka and Italy will be reflected in Enzo’s Easter bread. Marieke goes for traditional Dutch. Making Easter bread is all about kneading and rising. The dough goes in and out of the proofer. Marie is confident. Enzo hopes for an Easter miracle.

Due to his somewhat disappointing performance last week, Tom has been practicing a lot at home and it shows. “I’m proud of you”, says Janny during the assessment. Fellow jury member Robèrt van Beckhoven is also satisfied and calls it a very tasty Easter bread. “Your dough was just right. Well done Tom.” See also When the Argentines broke the silence



Quote

Your dough was just right. Well done, Tom Robert van Beckhoven

The almond paste in Marieke’s Easter bread is a bit disappointing. ,,Slightly too firm, could have liked half an egg. But the filling is very tasty”, concludes Robert. The jury is pleased that Zeinab has opted for traditional Russian. Robèrt: ,,I learned something new today.” Robèrt finds the performance of the pigeons on Enzo’s Easter bread slightly less. The dough is a bit too soft, just like the vegan food, but the taste is good, the judges concluded.

bird’s Nest

Then comes the technical assignment: an Easter eggnog cake. The bakers have to demonstrate different techniques: making their own lawyer, a chocolate nest, marzipan chicks and a spongy dough. Not everyone knows how to make a lawyer. Some tips are exchanged. Zeinab turns to lawyer expert Marieke, but she does not reveal everything. After all, the final is in sight. She can’t help but give Enzo a tip, after all, according to her, it can’t hurt. “He is in the final anyway, so oh well.”

It’s exciting until the last minute. ,,What a birth, boys,” said Zeinab. Tom has turned red, Enzo also indicates that he is stressed.

2022 Season 9 All of Holland Bakes Candidate Enzo © Broadcasting Max / Roland J. Reinders



The jury is strict during the assessment. Grainy buttercream, almost crazy lawyer, a nest that seems to have come out of an Easter storm. Janny is critical of the nest that later turns out to be Enzo’s. “I don’t taste it as a lawyer, it’s a shame the chicks don’t have eyes.” So he will be last. Zeinab’s bird’s nest comes out as the winner. With this judgment and the mediocre reactions to his Easter bread, Enzo’s position seems to be in jeopardy. The jury is again satisfied with Tom’s performance.

Final spot

Time for the decisive assignment: the showpiece. That this week, how could it be otherwise, should be an Easter spectacle. All bakers are busy with utmost concentration. Because Tom was visibly short of time last week, Robèrt now urges him to speed up. It functions. Tom’s cake is received enthusiastically. The jury is also pleased with Marieke’s foam layer cake, but at the same time feels that she has shown too little technique. Enzo has shown many techniques with his Italian Easter cake. However, the jury still has some comments and comments. Robèrt is not entirely happy with the vegan ricotta: “Slightly on the dry side.”

Marieke fears for her final spot. But Enzo isn’t so sure anymore either. Will the jury choose someone who dares to try new things, or a baker who bakes stable? First the announcement of the master baker of the week. Tom has baked very well and gets his first pin. Then it becomes clear who has to leave the tent and that is Marieke. “I saw it coming.” Next week Tom, Enzo and Zeinab will continue to compete for the win.

2022 Season 9 All of Holland Bakes Candidate Marieke © Broadcasting Max / Roland J. Reinders



2022 Season 9 All of Holland Bakes Candidate Zeinab © Broadcasting Max / Roland J. Reinders







Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.