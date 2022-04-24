“I am: perfect couples” comes to an end this Saturday, April 23 at 8.30 p.m.. In this last gala, four duos will face each other to become the best couple of imitators of the program. For this special edition for the 10th anniversary of the contest, the favorites of the public were presented.

After a heart-stopping semifinal, the juries Mauri Stern, Maricarmen Marín, Jorge Henderson and Katia Palma will have to make a difficult decision and choose the best imitation duo of this 2022.

Live: “I am: perfect couples” GRAND FINAL: Katia Palma and Mauri Stern give their opinions “Extraordinary” and “spectacular” were the adjectives used by the jury to describe the musical show by the Héctor Lavoe’s duo. Perfect duos: Héctor Lavoe Danniel Reyes and Alberto Mejía perform “Aguanile” and rock the set of Yo Soy. Turn of ‘Héctor Lavoé’ The imitators recall their time on the reality show and prepare to give their best on stage. Jury gives its opinion Mauri Stern, Maricarmen, Katia Palma and Jorge Henderson praised the presentation of the Mon Laferte impersonators. Perfect duo: Mon Laferte Oriana Montero and Sharik Arévalo sing the popular musical theme “Your lack of love”. The first couple of the night The first artists to go on stage will be the imitators of Mon Laferte. The final gala of the imitation reality begins The drivers welcome the jury table and wish the 4 finalists the best of luck.

When is the final of “I am: perfect pairs”?

The final of “I am: perfect pairs” will be held on Saturday, April 23 and will feature the presence of four finalist pairs who will delight the public with their talent.

How does “I am 10 years old: perfect pairs” get to the grand finale?

In the last broadcast of the program, the finalists who will face each other for the cup and the title of champions this season were chosen. The juries were very demanding with the presentations and did not hesitate to criticize their performance.

As for the José Feliciano duo, they were criticized for their lack of enthusiasm on stage. On the contrary, the imitators of Mon Laferte received praise from Maricarmen Marín for moving her with her interpretation.

Who are the finalists of “I am: perfect pairs 2022”?

There are four pairs that reached the final of “I am: perfect pairs” after a long journey in the competition. Those chosen as finalists are:

Dupla Jose Jose

Dupla Hector Lavoe

Dupla Laura Pausini

Dupla Mon Laferte.

“I am 10 years old” has conquered Peruvians. Photo: capture of Latina

How to vote in the final of “I am: perfect pairs” by the Latina app?

To vote in the final “I am: perfect couples”, you must download the Latina app available on the Play Store (Android) and App Store (iOs). Here are the steps to follow:

open the app

Click on the banner of the final of “I am: perfect pairs”

Choose your favorite duo

Confirm your vote.

What time is the final of “I am: perfect pairs”?

The final of “I am: perfect pairs” will start at 8:30 pm

“I am: Perfect Duplas” has conquered Peruvians. Photo: Instagram/I am

“I am: perfect pairs 2022″: transmission channel

“I am: perfect pairs” is broadcast through the Latina signal. We tell you how to tune in to the channel with various cable operators.

DirecTV: channel 192 (SD/HD), channel 1192 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 102 (SD), channel 802 (HD)

Clear TV: Channel 2.

How to watch Latina TV LIVE online?

To see Latina live through online platforms, you just have to go to the Latina Play page or click HERE.

“I am: perfect pairs” comes to an end. Photo: Latina Play

Who are the jurors?

In this season of “I am: perfect couples”, the panel of the program is made up of four judges, including national and international figures. Here we specify who the jurors are:

Mauri Stern

George Henderson

Maricarmen Marin

Katya Palma.

Check out who are the “Yo soy” Thursdays. Photo: Instagram/I am

What is “I am 10 years old: perfect couples” about?

Like other editions, “I am 10 years old: perfect duos” is a demanding imitation competition in which duets of established imitators compete with young singers from the youth version of the program.

Where to see the final of “I am: perfect pairs” LIVE ONLINE FREE?

You can find out all the details of “I am: perfect pairs” in La Republica Entertainment.

Who are the hosts of “I am 10 years old: perfect pairs”?

“I am 10 years old: perfect pairs” is hosted by Adolfo Aguilar, Karen Schwarz and Nicolás Galindo. They are in charge of animating the program, giving way to the juries and guiding the participants.

Karen Schwarz, host of “I am 10 years old: perfect couples”. Photo: Latin

What did the José Feliciano duo say after being eliminated from “I am 10 years old, perfect pairs”?

Sebastián Landa and his partner José Manuel had their last performance in “I am 10 years old, perfect pairs” and after this the former posted a message on his Facebook account.

“It has been a long but beautiful road. I have been able to meet a person who is an example for me, an example of overcoming and perseverance. N he never gave up. Thank you, José Manuel, for teaching me a lot, you know that you have a friend and a brother with me, I will always be there for any questions or concerns you want to resolve, ”he reads.