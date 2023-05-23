It is not the first time that Real Murcia has faced a heart-stopping final day of the league in which everything played against them. There are several more examples in the centennial history of the oldest living club in the Region. Like the end of the 1939-40 campaign in the Second Division, when Murcia achieved a historic promotion to the First Division. Two days before the end of the league, Pepe Griera’s team was practically ruled out to qualify for this award.

But they won against the odds at La Condomina and with a hat trick from Severo Uría against Deportivo de la Coruña who started as favourites. In addition, the granas benefited on that day from an unexpected draw between Levante and Cádiz, two other candidates.

But the hardest part was yet to come. On the way to his first promotion to the elite of Spanish football, he had to win by more than one goal in Mirandilla against a Cádiz team that had not lost at home for a year and for which a draw was enough to achieve glory. But Griera’s side, who acted as player and coach, won 0-2 with goals from Bravo and Guillermo and signed the feat.

At the end of the seventies, Murcia also achieved an agonizing permanence in the Second Division. It was in the 1978-79 campaign, with Fernando Rovira as coach, when a penalty goal by Manolo Álvarez at the Mirador de Algeciras saved the granas from falling to Second B and at the same time condemned other teams such as Jaén and Tarrasa. A year later, with José Víctor Rodríguez on the bench, Real Murcia returned to the First Division.

two recent finals



In recent years, Grana fans have also kept in their retinas two vibrant league finals in Nueva Condomina. The first of these took place on June 8, 2013 when the team from Granada reached matchday 42 in Segunda with minimal chances of maintaining the category. The team led by Onésimo received Las Palmas, a rival that was playing for a place in the ‘playoff’ for promotion to the First Division.

That Murcia, whose squad was the protagonist of a long list of extra-sporting incidents, started as a candidate for promotion and was narrowly saved from falling to Second B. But a goal by Matilla at game time and the ineffectiveness of a Huesca that depended on of himself to save himself and that he could not against a Recreativo de Huelva that did not play anything, he worked the maroon-colored miracle.

THE LAST DAY

The match

Real Murcia receives Eldense on Saturday (7:30 p.m.), second. The granas, to go to the ‘playoff’, must win and wait for other results.

The only possible combination

Murcia will play ‘playoff’ if they win their game and lose Real Sociedad B, Barça B or both.

Triple draw with Sanse and Barça B

Murcia would be left out of ‘playoff’ positions.

With the image of Acciari blanketed on the pitch by dozens of fans, a season to forget ended, despite the presence in Nueva Condomina of big stars like Tagliafico (2022 World Champion with Argentina) or footballers like Molinero, Mauro Dos Santos , Saúl Berjón, Óscar Sánchez and Kike García, among others, who only a few months later were essential in the last Real Murcia that came close to being promoted to First Division by Velázquez.

In fact, in the 2013-14 season and despite having one of the lowest budgets in the category, Real Murcia made the fans dream of a return to the elite of Spanish football. That team designed by Chuti Molina reached the final stretch of the season like a rocket and climbed until reaching the last day in fourth position in the standings.

Ahead they only had Deportivo de La Coruña and Eibar, who went up directly, and also a Barcelona B that could not be promoted to First Division as it was a subsidiary. But Murcia, in the last ninety minutes of the regular season, had to win to secure a playoff spot against Real Madrid Castilla who needed the points to save the category.

It was June 7, 2014 and a goal by Kike García after 14 minutes put an afternoon back on track that ended with a party on the pitch and with a Real Murcia team that, with the victory, was ahead of teams like Sporting de Gijón, Las Palmas, Córdoba and Recreativo. The worst thing is that only weeks later, and after being fired by Córdoba from the fight for promotion, the grana club was administratively relegated to Second B due to the Tebas-Samper confrontation.

Emery and Paco Belmonte



In regional football there have also been very famous cases in which Murcian teams have tasted glory after the last minutes of a league or have escaped the abyss. Like Unai Emery’s Lorca Deportiva in the 2004-05 campaign, who in just a few months went from hovering around relegation to Third to sneaking into the ‘playoff’ for promotion to Second.

In fact, he got the ticket at the last moment after winning Jaén in La Nueva Victoria and culminating a final stretch of the league with three consecutive victories that led him to a ‘playoff’ where he first got rid of Alicante and after a Real Unión de irun. The Basque team reached the final duel with a 1-2 advantage from the first leg played at the Artés Carrasco, but the blue and white team achieved a historic 1-3 win at the Stadium Gal that took the Lorca side to Second Division to the detriment of a rival that now, paradoxically, it is owned by Emery’s own family.

The current Cartagena, although it was to avoid being relegated to the Third Division, also played a final on May 17, 2015 at the Cartagonova against La Roda. A defeat would have led to relegation, although the draw allowed them to qualify for a relegation promotion against Las Palmas Atlético in which they survived thanks to a goal from Carlos Martínez. These were the first months of management for Belmonte and Breis at the helm of a club that this season has fought for promotion to the First Division.