The quarterfinals of the Euroleague are coming to an end. After CSKA Moscow’s qualification to the Final Four by winning 3-0 over the decimated Fenerbahçe, the top continental competition was faced with something unique: three knockouts were decided on Tuesday in the fifth and final match. Anadolu Efes-Real Madrid, Barça-Zenit Saint Petersburg and Armani Milan-Bayern Munich played their being or not being in Europe in 40 minutes.

Classified teams

The CSKA Moscow reaches the semi-final in Cologne after beating Fenerbahçe.

The Anadolu efes suffered to defeat Madrid and get into the Final Four.

Final Four crossovers

CSKA Moscow – Anadolu Efes

Barça or Zenit – Milan or Bayern

Calendar

The semifinals of the Euroleague will be played in Cologne on May 28. The grand final will be on the 30th. The playoffs will be decided on a single match.

Schedules

On the 28th the semifinals will be held, the first at 6:00 p.m. and the second at 9:00 p.m. On Sunday 30 will be the matches for the third and fourth place, and the final. The first will take place at 5:30 p.m., and the title match at 8:30 p.m.