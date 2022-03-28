The NCAA already has a Final Four for the men’s draw of its basketball tournament. There was no final surprise with St. Peter’s, this year’s Cinderella in March Madness, and four of the sport’s great universities having qualified for the finals. Kansas and North Carolina have closed a table in which Villanova and Duke had ensured continuity. The final phase will be played between Saturday, April 2 and Monday, April 4 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, with a capacity for 73,000 spectators.

elite 8

Villanova 50-44 Houston

Duke 78-69 Arkansas

Kansas 70-56 Miami

North Carolina 69-49 Saint Peter’s

ending 4

· Kansas – Villanova: early morning from Saturday 2 to Sunday 3 at 0:09 a.m.

· Duke – North Carolina: early morning from Saturday 2 to Sunday 3 at 2:49 p.m.

This is how it is presented

Kansas, with 32 wins before March Madness, is the team with the best win-loss record. Villanova will be measured. Last year’s champion, Baylor, has not advanced to this decisive phase. The great attraction will be in the other semi-final; North Carolina will try to deal the final blow to Mike Krzyzewski’s Duke. The legendary coach of the Blue Devils will retire, at the age of 75, when this season ends and the duel in which it may occur has all kinds of ingredients: it is the confrontation between two of the classics at this point in the tournament, of those of a more flowery record, a game that has never been played in a Final Four and with a North Carolina that ruined the last game of ‘Coach K’ at the Cameron Indoor Stadium, the pavilion where Duke plays at home. The Italian-American Paolo Banchero, recently nationalized, will be the main name to follow in this Final Four.