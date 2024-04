City Connection and the developer Happymeal they announced Final Formationa new shoot'em up arriving in 2024. The title, which will be part of the Sci-Fi Multiverse Trilogy, will be released on Nintendo Switch and PC. The soundtrack will be curated by Daisuke Matsumoto while the characters and mechs will be made by U-Watari.

Source: City Connection, Happymeal Street Gematsu