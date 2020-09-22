new Delhi: ‘Modi is there, it is possible’, this slogan became very popular. Slogans of ‘Yogi hai to yaqeen hai’ were raised in a meeting held in UP regarding Film City. Yogi Sarkar has decided to build a grand film city near the Yamuna Expressway. The place has been finalized in the meeting with the famous people of Bollywood. A meeting was held at the Chief Minister’s official bungalow in Lucknow. Many people from the film world joined the video conference. Yogi said that this is Ram’s Ayodhya, Krishna’s Mathura, Shiva’s Kashi as well as the land of Buddha, Mahavir and Kabir. Uttar Pradesh will extend the same tradition and give the gift of Film City to the country. For this, he also asked for the most suggestions.

Dedicated infotainment zone ie Filmcity will be established in UP. It will be developed on 1000 acres of land in Sector 21 of Yamuna Expressway Authority. It will have a reserve of 220 acres for commercial activity. It will be 60 kilometers from Mathura-Vrindavan and 100 kilometers from Agra. Asia’s largest jewelry international airport is also being built nearby. The state’s Additional Chief Secretary Avnish Awasthi said that this place will be the best in UP in terms of connectivity. The UP government was told that along with content distribution, tax exemption is also being considered.

Film personalities welcomed, said Yogi hai toh sure

Anupam Kher, Actor: Today is the occasion of celebration. Everyone has faith in Yogi Ji’s ability. UP’s film city will be in UP, but the whole world will consider it as their own. Like the Taj Mahal, it should attract the whole world. Yogi ji recorded us in history by inviting him to the first meeting of its establishment. If I could be a partner in realizing this dream of Yogi ji, it would be my good fortune.

Paresh Rawal, Chairman National School of Drama: Very welcome step. Yogi ji will also fulfill this dream, I am sure. If Yogi ji makes any effort in writing film script, it will help a lot. It will also prove to be a revitalizing dimension to regional cinema.

Raju Srivastava, Chairman Uttar Pradesh Film Bandhu: I am glad that Yogi has tried to give a new option to the film world. This will give wings to the spirits, dreams of amazing talents of small cities. I will be present at all times to serve with full potential. Thanks to Yogi Ji, greetings.

Anoop Jalota, singer: It is a very appreciable effort. For this, film cities of the whole world should be studied. Their strengths, shortcomings should be understood. Facilities should be provided in terms of requirements. This is an important effort for the world. My best wishes

Kailash Kher, singer: Today, when Yogis are leading themselves, no work is incurable. Millions of forts are standing in the name of Film City in the world, what have people done in 70 years that they are disgusted, ashamed. Uttar Pradesh is the holy land of the gods. It will guide the world. This world of yogi ji will nurture Indian culture. Art seekers get respect. This will definitely happen, this is my belief. Rest Yogi ji order, we are runners.

Satish Kaushik, Producer Director: UP shooting has been a friendly place. I have done a lot of work here. Today is a historic day for the art sector of the whole world. Yogi ji is giving a new option to the film world. The presentation shown today showed us the image of a better future. You have given a new foundation to us artists. The culture of UP has influenced Indian films from the beginning, now the film city here will affect the whole world. My very best wishes, many thanks to Yogi ji.

Udit Narayan, playback singer: Yogi ji has done very beautiful work in a very short time. In such a situation, we are all excited by the announcement of Film City. I have been a part of the film world for 40 years. If I could contribute anything to realize this big dream of Yogi ji, I would consider life blessed.

Manoj Muntashir, Lyricist: Yogi gave wings to crores of talents. For 75 years, the Hindi belt had been waiting for this. The language of UP spread in the world, but the stories of UP were not heard. Yogi ji is requested to consider the direction of setting up a film institute and music institute. There should be an attempt to introduce the new generation to the great people like Alha Udal, Mahamana Malaviya. I am very proud to be UP today.

Om Raut, film producer: What a great vision. If we can arrange for the training of artists, technicians etc. in this film city, then it will be better. The spread of films is still very low in UP. N theaters are few. There is a lot of development here. This film city of UP will give a platform to new talent. Heartfelt thanks to Yogi ji.

Manoj Joshi, Actor: Amazing and unique effort. This film city will be the gateway to the film industry of 12 Indian languages ​​including Punjabi, Bengali, Hindi. Try to make it eco-friendly. Today, stories of the Hindi belt are dominated on the OTT platform. Today 70 percent of the technicians are from Uttar Pradesh. UP is very rich in color work. This new filmism can be very useful in making all these ‘self-reliant’. This will give a new direction to the industrial, tourism development of the state.

Ashok Pandit: President Film Directors Association: The idea of ​​involving the people of the film world in the production of Film City is a symbol of Yogi’s positivity. Producers, technicians, actors are the infrastructure of our industry. Involvement of them is a guarantee of success of this big project. Yogi’s vision has been ‘Beyond the Globe’. Surely this film city will also be a reflection of this idea. Our entire industry is ready to fulfill your dream shoulder to shoulder.

Vivek Agnihotri, filmmaker: Salutations to Yogi ji’s innovative thinking and prompt execution. It is a very important and much awaited effort. Hindi film industry will get a new foundation. God is with you sir.

Nitin Desai, Art Director: Salute the vision of Yogi ji. The film is not just dance-music. Employment to millions, trade to Arabs, skills and salutations are also saluted. The proposal of UP is going to attract the international film world. Uttar Pradesh is the birthplace of the gods. There is a wonderful confluence of religion, culture and art here. This film will further enrich the city UP. We are all ready to help in making this vision a success.

Soundarya (daughter of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, filmmaker): There is still no animation industry in India. It has a big impact in today’s films. Yogi ji, if there is an effort in this direction, then there will be great convenience Many thanks to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for announcing the establishment of Film City.

Vijayendra Prasad, Director: Yogi ji has a lot of potential. They will definitely be able to do the work they have thought. If there is any work worthy of me, I will consider myself lucky.

Vinod Bachchan, film producer: Film City has a dream in UP for decades. Today Yogi ji has seen that dream. It is now set to be completed. The more the scholars of the film world take the assistance of technicians in its production, the more this project will be successful. I have always represented UP in my films. Just don’t let this dream become UP vs Maharashtra. Whatever is possible from us, we are ready to do so. Now it will catch more speed. One important thing is the lack of film screen, if Yogi ji makes some efforts to reach small towns, it will be a big help. It is also important that good cinema should be encouraged.

Shailesh Singh, Producer-Director: James Cameron is making the world’s most expensive film in New Zealand today. We have to understand that film city is not a mere provision of providing buildings or sets. It is a culture. If we gave a better atmosphere, culture to people like them, then those people will also come here. The film city should not become a Uttar Pradesh bus location, but should be developed as a culture. Seeing the power of the UP government, it is also believed to happen.