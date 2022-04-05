Home page world

Boris Becker comes to court with his partner Lilian De Carvalho Monteiro. © Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/dpa

Crown Court instead of Center Court: Boris Becker once conquered the hearts of tennis fans in London. In the worst case, he could even face a prison sentence in the British capital. How could that happen?

London – Boris Becker’s destiny is only about twelve kilometers as the crow flies.

Here the Center Court of Wimbledon, called Becker’s “living room”, where he won what is probably the most important tennis tournament in the world three times. There, the windowless room number 3 in Southwark Crown Court, where the fate of the now 54-year-old has been negotiated for days.

The splendor and sadness of the former exceptional athlete are reflected in London. Now the decision sentence begins: In her closing words on Tuesday, prosecutor Rebecca Chalkley sees Becker’s guilt as proven. Defense attorney Jonathan Laidlaw explains in detail why his client never violated bankruptcy regulations.

The jury then has to decide who is guilty, after which Judge Deborah Taylor sets the sentence. It remains unclear when this will happen.

Becker in a glass box

Becker has been highly concentrated and visibly tense since the trial began on March 21. His partner Lilian De Carvalho Monteiro accompanies him every day, and the couple shows up in the morning holding hands. His son Noah will also be there for the first time on Tuesday. While his partner and his son listen to the procedure T20200384 on the edge of the room, Becker has to take a seat in a glass box as the accused.

Here at the latest it becomes clear: This is not a game. Theoretically, Becker could face up to seven years in prison. The indictment accuses him of concealing money, valuables such as trophies and real estate from the insolvency administrator. The ex-tennis star rejects this.

Crown Court instead of Center Court: Despite the short distance, it was unthinkable for a long time that Becker’s life would one day lead him here. For more than 15 years, the blond boy jumped across the tennis courts, his game carried millions away – and he was successful.

He won Wimbledon three times and is still the youngest winner in the tournament’s history. He won the Australian Open twice and the US Open once. Together with Michael Stich, he won doubles gold at the Olympic Games in 1992 and led the German team to victory in the Davis Cup. Becker was first in the world rankings for twelve weeks. He collected a good 25 million US dollars as prize money – in addition, he himself estimates, the same amount with advertising revenue.

Now everything is gone. Even more: Becker is in debt. When trying to pay back money, he took out loans, sometimes at high interest rates. The proceedings in London also show how difficult life is for celebrated athletes outside of the public eye. When Becker sensationally won Wimbledon for the first time in 1985, the 17-year-old Leimener became a child prodigy overnight – and rich. A meteoric rise followed. Thanks to Becker – and the female counterpart Steffi Graf – tennis was suddenly very popular with Germans.

At the same time, expectations and interest increased, also and especially in his private life, where Becker seemed to be as carefree as on the tennis court, but acted much more unhappily. The fact that he is still valued in his adopted home of Great Britain as a TV commentator with expertise and good English does not help him in Germany. There he is almost only found in gossip and gossip news, his relationships and affairs have also caused ridicule for years. As a businessman, he obviously didn’t have a lucky hand either.

shame of personal bankruptcy

The process ruthlessly reveals not only Becker’s private life. The former superstar keeps telling about the shame of the private bankruptcy that he had to file for in 2017. It was “embarrassing” that his case was in the news worldwide. The “Becker brand” was damaged, advertising partners waved him off, he had to sell real estate below its value.

But that he deceived his insolvency administrator, as the prosecution alleges in the case “The Queen v Boris Franz Becker”? No, that’s not true, the 54-year-old emphasized in court. He simply had no overview of his finances. He is not used to negotiating and concluding contracts. He doesn’t read his mail. He didn’t know that accounts were created in his name, that properties like his parents’ house in Leimen were overwritten. Explanation: “I’ve been busy traveling the world and playing tennis.”

Even after the end of his career in 1999, little changed. Consultants were responsible for his money. Except that his income dropped significantly. Becker still spent money. In court he complained about the “expensive divorce” from ex-wife Barbara, and he paid millions in maintenance for daughter Anna Ermakowa. Nevertheless, he affords a luxury property in Wimbledon and a lifestyle to match. As his attorney Laidlaw puts it, “This man is hopeless with money.”

In London, Becker is now fighting for his freedom – and what’s left of his reputation. Prosecutor Chalkley has made it clear that she doesn’t believe the line of defense that Becker was simply fundamentally naïve. “Everyone is to blame, except you,” she scoffs. “Don’t let the defendant’s celebrity distract you,” Justice Taylor told the jury at the start of the trial. Boris Becker will soon know what that means for him. dpa