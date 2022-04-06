Confetti, a cheering crowd, flowers from the mayor and You Never Walk Alone blaring through the speakers. No, this is not the description of the moment that the winner will reach the finish line of the Rotterdam Marathon next Sunday, but rather the last participant. The ‘last lopert’ has grown into a ‘Oerrotterdams’ phenomenon. But you don’t just become the last runner.

