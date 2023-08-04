Although it seems that the Manchester Utd It is still a club in full reconstruction, an institution of this size should always be required to win everything and the cycle that is about to start will be like this for the Red Devils as a whole, which is why now those led by Erik Ten Hag are moving within the market to close the best possible signings, because competing with the champion of all, the City and the very well reinforced Arsenal, will be a headache.
Last year, the team’s path to win games was clear, give Rashford the ball and wait for the Englishman to define everything, this formula did not work, even a talent like Marcus requires quality company, for which reason, the The club understands that they require the presence of a top-quality center forward and they have bet on paying a huge amount for the signing of one of the great talents on the planet.
Sources confirm that the signing of Rasmus Hojlund, the “Danish Haaland” has been closed in its entirety, the English club has released 85 million euros for the young man who comes from a great year with Atalanta, 75 million fixed and another ten more in variables based on the performance it may have. The club is investing in the future with this reinforcement, hoping that the story they have experienced with Jadon Sancho will not be repeated and that this pearl will become one of the best on the planet.
