SQUARE ENIX has published on the net a new video dedicated to the fans of FINAL FANTASY XVIin which Naoki Yoshida (producer of the game), accompanied by Hiroshi Takai (director) e Ryota Suzuki (combat director), greets the Italian fans of FINAL FANTASY anxiously awaiting the release of the game.

We remind you that FINAL FANTASY XVI will be available from next June 22nd exclusively on Playstation 5. More details on the title and special editions are available below the video.

FINAL FANTASY XVI DEVELOPMENT TEAM WELCOMES ITALIAN AUDIENCES WITH SPECIAL VIDEO

Naoki Yoshida, Hiroshi Takai and Ryota Suzuki have recorded a video to thank the Italian fans

MILAN (29 March 2022) – Square Enix Ltd. today has a fantastic surprise in store for the Italian audience who are eagerly awaiting the release of the highly anticipated action RPG FINAL FANTASY® XVI, arriving on June 22, 2023 worldwide. Naoki Yoshida (Producer), Hiroshi Takai (Director) and Ryota Suzuki (Combat Director) recorded a special greeting video dedicated exclusively to all Italian fans of FINAL FANTASY® XVI in which they underline the inclusion, for the first time in the series, of the Italian voice over in this new chapter of the franchise.

Watch Naoki Yoshida, Hiroshi Takai and Ryota Suzuki’s greeting video on YouTube: https://youtu.be/rUoKM6CSO_I

FINAL FANTASY XVI narrates a new dark fantasy story in the FINAL FANTASY universe, this time set in the realm of Valisthea, a land blessed by the light of the Mother Crystals. The peace of this world is shattered when the spread of the Plague threatens to destroy the domains of the Crystals. The fate of the world is in the hands of the powerful Eikon and their Dominants, men and women capable of evoking their fearsome power. This is the story of Clive Rosfield, a warrior who has been invested with the title of First Shield of Rosaria and who is sworn to protect his younger brother Joshua, the Dominant of the Phoenix, the Eikon of Fire. Soon Clive will be involved in a great tragedy and will swear vengeance on the Eikon Ifrit, a dark and mysterious entity that brings with it a great calamity.

With extraordinary characters and a rich and fascinating story, FINAL FANTASY XVI will be available in one standard edition and three additional editions. The standard and deluxe editions of the game are available to pre-order now, while pre-orders for the Collector’s Edition will be available Monday, December 12 at 7:00 PM on the SQUARE ENIX Store. Those who pre-order FINAL FANTASY XVI will receive two downloadable contents: the Proudheart weapon and the Cait Sith Charm (an accessory that increases the gil earned).

Details of the FINAL FANTASY XVI Special Editions can be found below:

Collector’s Edition of FINAL FANTASY XVI for PlayStation®5:

Collector box: a beautiful metallic packaging with an illustration by the legendary artist Yoshitaka Amano;

a beautiful metallic packaging with an illustration by the legendary artist Yoshitaka Amano; Game FINAL FANTASY XVI : physical version of the base game, including a reversible cover;

physical version of the base game, including a reversible cover; Premium Statue – Phoenix vs Ifrit: a Premium statue representing a battle between two Eikons, Phoenix and Ifrit;

a Premium statue representing a battle between two Eikons, Phoenix and Ifrit; Eikon Metallic Pin Collection: a collection of metallic pins featuring depictions of eight Eikons;

a collection of metallic pins featuring depictions of eight Eikons; Clive Rosfield Special Steelbook®: a Steelbook box featuring an illustration of protagonist Clive Rosfield;

a Steelbook box featuring an illustration of protagonist Clive Rosfield; Map of Valisthea in fabric: a cloth map of Valisthea, the land where the game’s story takes place;

a cloth map of Valisthea, the land where the game’s story takes place; Weapon “Blood Sword” (DLC): the legendary scarlet steel sword of Firion, hero of FINAL FANTASY II.

The FINAL FANTASY XVI Collector’s Edition is available for pre-order exclusively on the SQUARE ENIX Store. Those who pre-order or purchase the Collector’s Edition on the SQUARE ENIX Store will also receive the following content: Digital Mini-Artbook, Digital Mini-Soundtrack, and the Scholar’s Glasses DLC (an accessory that increases XP earned).

deluxe edition of FINAL FANTASY XVI:

Physical version of the base game, including a reversible cover;

Map of Valisthea in fabric;

Special Steelbook® by Clive Rosfield.

Digital Deluxe Edition of FINAL FANTASY XVI:

Basic game;

Digital mini-artbook;

Mini digital soundtrack.

Digital pre-orders of the Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition are now available on PlayStation™Store. For more information, visit the FINAL FANTASY XVI official website: http://www.finalfantasyxvi.com

FINAL FANTASY XVI has a PEGI 18 rating and will be released on June 22, 2023 on PlayStation®5.

