Thanks to the collaboration with SQUARE ENIX And PLAION we launched a contest on our social pages Facebook And Instagram which will allow six lucky winners drawn by lot to participate in a meet & greet exclusive with the staff of FINAL FANTASY XVI: the producer Naoki Yoshidathe localization director Michael-Christopher Koji Fox and the art director Hiroshi Minagawa.

To participate in the FINAL FANTASY XVI meet & greet you will need to put I like to the post, share it And tag a friend. You will also have to to comment specifying which Eikon would you like to be the Dominant of and for what reason.

The winners will be communicated privately on April 26th. The event will take place Tuesday 2 May 2023 in Milan from 17:30 to 20.00. Good luck to Torgal!

FINAL FANTASY XVI will be available from June 22, 2023 exclusively on Playstation 5. It will be the first chapter of the series that will present a complete dubbing in Italian.

FINAL FANTASY XVI tells a new dark fantasy story in the FINAL FANTASY universe, this time set in the realm of Valisthea, a land blessed by the light of the Mother Crystals. The peace of this world is shattered when the spread of the Plague threatens to destroy the domains of the Crystals. The fate of the world is in the hands of the powerful Eikon and their Dominant, men and women able to evoke their fearsome power. This is the story of Clive Rosfield, a warrior who has been invested with the title of First Shield of Rosaria and who is sworn to protect his younger brother Joshua, the Dominant of the Phoenix, the Eikon of Fire. Soon Clive will be involved in a great tragedy and will swear vengeance on the Eikon Ifrit, a dark and mysterious entity that brings with it a great calamity.