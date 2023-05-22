













One of the first steps was creating the concept of the story. For this they took a look at the past of final fantasy to find out what worked and what didn’t. One of the things they noticed was that players weren’t very happy with the story of the XV.

In that installment the story felt incomplete for those who only played the title. If they didn’t buy the DLC and watch the Kingsglaive movie, they missed out on a lot of narrative content. That is why they decided that for this occasion, all the history and lore would be in the game.

‘The story of Final Fantasy XV was incomplete. Things were promised that were not delivered. So that’s what we wanted to avoid for FFXVI.‘. Naoki Yoshida assured. As a result of this thought, all the mythology for this new title was generated. Which is perhaps one of the most extensive in the franchise so far. With political intrigue and certain similarities with the real world.

What do we know about the history of Final Fantasy XVI?

The story of final fantasy 16 is highly influenced by game of Thrones. Here we find ourselves with a delivery loaded with politics and conflicts between different kingdoms. In the middle of it all is our protagonist, Clive. An heir to one of these kingdoms, who sets out to seek revenge after a mysterious figure murders his brother.

Source: Square Enix.

Another important component of the plot is the Eikons. Huge creatures that only a few people, known as Dominants, can control. Being so powerful, they function as a kind of nuclear deterrent. No one wants to activate theirs, but they won’t hesitate to do so if their nation is put at risk. So it seems that we will be facing one of the most complex FF in terms of history so far. Not to mention, does it catch your eye?

