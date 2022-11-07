Sony Interactive Entertainment unveiled via a trailer that FINAL FANTASY XVI will remain an exclusive PlayStation 5 for at least six months after release. Inside the video, which you will find at the end of the article, during the scenes dedicated to the sixteenth chapter of the franchise SQUARE ENIX in fact, a wording appears that says “Release scheduled for summer 2023. PS5 exclusive for six months“.

At the moment we do not know what this means, the software house has in fact never indicated other possible platforms on which the title will be released. However, this is not the first time that this has happened with a title in the franchise. Before the release FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE in fact had the same wordingand after the months of exclusivity the title was also released on PC.

Only a few days ago SQUARE ENIX announced that it will soon reveal the release date of FINAL FANTASY XVI thanks to a new trailer coming later this year. That at the same time also announce the platforms on which the title will be made available after the end of the exclusivity relationship? So we just have to wait to find out.

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment Street Gematsu