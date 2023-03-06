Final Fantasy XVI is certainly a title eagerly awaited by all PS5 users and, more generally, by fans of the series Square Enix: from the point of view of the graphics engine, however, we still don’t know what to expect.

Recently, the development team announced, in a rather sibylline way, that the title will not run on unreal engine nor up luminous: the two best known and most powerful graphics engines of the moment were not the team’s choice.

Still however it is not clear what was the team’s definitive choice instead: they limited themselves to denying the use of the two engines but, as regards the one that was used, it is vague in the dark.

It is assumed that the engine chosen is the same as Final Fantasy XIII, by the way very similar to Luminous. Unreal Engine is however a tool with which Square Enix is ​​accustomed: it was used for Final Fantasy VII Remake and Forspoken.

We remind you that Final Fantasy XVI It will be a’PS5 exclusive and will be officially released on June 22nd of this year. If you’re curious, find our focus on the upcoming game on our site.