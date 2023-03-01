Final Fantasy XVI will come up Playstation 5 The June 22nd and slowly different information on the final version of the game is beginning to be revealed. At the moment it seems quite clear that with the change of genre the developers still want to make the game accessible to anyone (here is our article about it) and an excellent solution for Square Enix it seems to have been to not make the game difficulty modifiable but anyone who wants to try a more difficult challenge will be able to do so once the game is completed.

In fact, there has recently been talk about the Playstation Blog of the mode New Game Plus of the game that will make changes to the gameplay of anyone who has finished the main campaign at least once. In fact, it seems that everyone who plays Final Fantasy XVI a second time will not only have access to new battles but also a more complex experience. The first example of the changes brought about by the New Game Plus concerns the enemies that it seems will not be relegated to certain areas but can appear randomly at any moment of the game making the progress in the game totally unpredictable.

This time Square Enix seems to have every intention of satisfying every segment of the public and slowly our hype towards the new title of the historic saga is also growing. We can’t wait to get our hands on Final Fantasy XVI.