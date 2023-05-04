The official news has arrived, Final Fantasy XVI was banned from Saudi Arabiagamers in the country will not have access to the latest title of the famous brand Square Enix. The information was communicated yesterday directly from the account Twitter from the Arab video game divisionit seems that the General Commission of Audio-Visual Media deemed the game unsuitable for the country’s canons.

Always referring to the aforementioned post on Twitter written by Hattan Tawili it seems that before making the fateful choice there was a long negotiation between Saudi Arabia and Square Enix and it seems that the Japanese company did not want to compromise with the country which asked to modify some parts of the game. There are no explicit references to the offending party but vague insinuations suggest that some LGBTQ+ content in the title is to blame.

Despite this unfortunate event, Saudi Arabia remains one of the major investors in the gaming market, recently the country would have bought 8.26% of shares Nintendo while three years ago it had invested well 3 million dollars in Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts And Rock stars. It seems that all this interest in the world of video games comes from the current prince Mohammed bin Salmanintending to diversify the country’s sources of income and to evolve its mentality.