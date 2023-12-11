













Final Fantasy XVI will need an SSD on PC to work correctly | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









This still does not have a fixed release date on computer but it will most likely be available sometime in 2024. So it is better for players to update their equipment.

Naoki 'Yoshi-P' Yoshida, the producer of Final Fantasy XVIwas the one who spoke about the topic in a recent interview with staff from the Japanese magazine Famitsu.

We recommend: Final Fantasy XVI and the commitment that Latin America feels that a video game is also for them.

According to this designer, this title has a 'hardware barrier' associated with finding a way to deal with so many settings on PC that are so different from each other.

The game will be as optimized as possible but no adjustment will be able to compensate for the lack of data reading speed.

Fountain: Square Enix.

So at Square Enix they came to the conclusion that gamers Final Fantasy XVI on PC 'think of SSDs as a necessity'. What about the minimum requirements to play?

Yoshida noted that these specifications, as well as the recommended ones, will be officially announced later. That will be when this adaptation is ready to go into production. So it is very possible that some time will pass yet.

Final Fantasy XVI It is not the only game on PC that requires an SSD to function. This previously happened with AAA titles like Assassin's Creed Mirage, Alan Wake 2 and starfield.

Fountain: Square Enix.

At least in relation to video games, this marks the end of the use of traditional disks or HDDs. There are even titles that, although they work on HDD, have long loading times, as is the case of Baldur's Gate 3. SSD is the best option now.

Apart from Final Fantasy XVI We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)