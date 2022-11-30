Although Square Enix has not yet revealed information related to the history of final fantasy 16a recent classification has revealed new details related to the themes that this new installment will present to us, and we can expect some pretty intricate details.

According to the official site of the Brazilian Ministry of Justice, final fantasy 16 It is a game not suitable for children under 16 years of age, since it has “sex scenes not shown in their entirety” and “violent content toned down by the direction of the scenes.” Along with this, mention is made of “violence with weapons, blood, intentional deaths, torture and suffering of the victims. Drugs, prostitution, sexual content both displayed and commented, and hate crimes.”

Undoubtedly, a series of rather complicated issues. However, the Brazilian Ministry of Justice does not provide examples of these cases, nor does it give details about the history, so it is unknown if issues such as hate crimes will be an important part of the adventure, or are an allusion to a side quest. We can only wait until we have the game in our hands to have a clear answer.

final fantasy 16 Coming to PS5 in Summer 2023. On related topics, the release date of this title could be announced soon.

Editor’s Note:

There are many cases where the rating site may not represent the final product. While I don’t doubt that many of these themes are present in the final game, the number of scenes that talk about it, and the weight in the story are usually not that great.

Via: playstation lifestyle