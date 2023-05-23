We are exactly one month away from the release of one of the most anticipated games of the year by JRPG fans, that is exactly final fantasy 16, delivery that promises to take a leap in the evolution of the franchise. And while fans are still eager to test its mechanics, it seems that Square Enix have an appetizer ready.

Today, some media released information about them, and at the same time, PlayStation released a new blog post, which confirms to users that there will be a playable demo. This will allow users to experience two hours of the video game so that they can get used to the new mechanics, as well as the story and characters.

It is worth mentioning, that it is planned to arrive shortly before the title, so it still does not have a confirmed date to launch in PS5, but there is a clue that can give fans an idea. The next 11th of June there will be a special event to celebrate the release of the game, that means that that same day they can announce the date or directly release it at that very moment.

Something that is worth commenting on is that this file can be connected to the full version of the video game, so users can transfer their entire game and thus enjoy where they left off in the test. This implementation has been done in the last games of Square Enix, so those who are interested can start with the demo.

Remember that final fantasy 16 the next one is released June 22nd.

Via: PS Blog

Editor’s note: After Tears of The Kingdom, this was one of the games I wanted to play the most of the year, so it will be a matter of days before we can test this JRPG. The best thing is that it arrives at the right time to clear up a bit of Zelda.