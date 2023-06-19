













Final Fantasy XVI will have a New Game Plus mode for when you finish the campaign | EarthGamer

Furthermore, this mode of final fantasy 16 it will be more difficult than the original traverse. After all, here we will find much stronger enemies. Of course, we can also grow more, since here we have the ability to reach up to level 100 of our protagonist.

On top of that, there’s an incentive for trophy collectors to play this mode. Completing the story again in New Game Plus will give you a gold trophy, so it will be worth the second round.. Not to mention, this gives you a chance to explore some of the things you left out the first time around.

Source: Square Enix

Finally, the finish final fantasy 16 it will also offer new difficulty options for its arcade mode. So players who want a lot more from their experience can test their skills with bosses and confrontations that will push their skill to the limit.. Are you already excited for its arrival?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.