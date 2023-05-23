













Final Fantasy XVI will have a demo and you can take your progress to the final version

Before final fantasy 16 goes on sale, it will have a public demo in which several users will be able to get a good idea of ​​what awaits them. Now, according to the information available, everything you progress in this test will be carried over to the final version of the game as long as you purchase it.

What will happen with the demo of final fantasy 16 It is something that we already saw with other demonstrations such as that of Live to Live, Octopath Traveler either Diofield Chronicle. This is a good incentive for those who have their doubts and who need a good reason to perhaps pre-order the game or, failing that, buy it during its launch by finding the best offer.

This is good news for fans of this series who are looking forward to this release, especially since it is a release that has taken its time.

When does Final Fantasy XVI come out?

After some regrettable but also necessary delays, Square Enix revealed that final fantasy 16 It will be out on June 22 on PlayStation 5. Yes, it is an exclusive, so you need the Sony console to play this title.

Rumors about the release of this game on other platforms are just that, rumors. I would have to spend a lot of time and adjust the developments to see, for example, a PC version, just like it happened at the time with FFVII Remake.

Will you be playing the FFXVI demo when it hits PS5?