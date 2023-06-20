Square Enix has announced that it will release an update on day one for final fantasy 16, despite stating earlier in the year that the game would not need it. News of this minor update was announced in a recent pre-launch stream. The update will be around 300MB in size and it will fix progression issues, crashes, small text issues and will improve performance in various aspects.

A future update will address issues reported by players from the demo, including motion blur and the ability to turn it off, camera movement speed, an option to turn off auto tracking, and key settings.

According to the producer of final fantasy 16, Naoki Yoshida, the update will be available to owners of the physical version, and owners of the digital version can expect the update to be included with the preload files or be ready before the game launches. Yoshida apologized for having to release the update, but also mentioned that if players don’t apply it, they will still be able to play the game, which means those without an internet connection will still be able to enjoy it.

In May, game director Hiroshi Takai was reported to have claimed that the game had been in development for so long that the team was certain it would final fantasy 16 you wouldn’t need an update on day one. Minor though it is, this is a day one update, something so common these days that Square Enix shouldn’t be too embarrassed.

final fantasy 16 will be available exclusively for playstation 5 on June 22.

Via: VG247

Editor’s note: Oh how sad! They almost made it! But hey, these are suggestions, I think it is very good to take into account the feedback from the demo. Another path would have been to say nothing, release the game without a patch from day one to keep its promise, and then listen to people and make a patch based on their suggestions. I would have made that decision out of ego.