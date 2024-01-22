













The reason is that the agreement between PlayStation and Square Enix regarding its exclusivity will expire until June 2024. Before that nothing can be expected from its developer.

If it really comes to fruition, we would have to wait and see until the third quarter of 2024 to have news. But where does this information come from? Final Fantasy XVI and Xbox?

Well, from Shpeshal Nick and he shared it through the most recent broadcast of The Infinite Podcast.

According to those who have followed Nick for a long time, he shares information before officially revealing himself. He revealed that Visions of Mana It would be in the Xbox Developer Direct.

Of course, nothing is certain at the moment and it is best to take this information from Final Fantasy XVI like a rumor nothing more.

But Shpeshal Nick claims that the original source of this information is the same one that revealed to him that Visions of Mana was going to be on the Xbox stream a few days ago.

So there may be some truth to what you are sharing. But as always, Square Enix has the last word in this regard.

In the past it was normal for the company's video games to be exclusive to some platforms. However, that has changed over time.

The most recent example is that of Final Fantasy XIVwhose testing phase on Xbox will begin sometime in February.

So the same could well happen with Final Fantasy XVI but not before the deadline we mentioned before. Many exclusivity are becoming temporary and not permanent.

