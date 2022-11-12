Square Enix recently confirmed that the series will undergo a important change with the debut of Final Fantasy XVI.

Between the first game in the series and the last main chapter, that is Final Fantasy XVeach chapter of the franchise has been classified “Teen“. Historically, this classification was often linked to publishers’ fear of higher ratings negatively impacted sales.

This fear, however, no longer seems to belong to Square Enix since Final Fantasy XVI could have a classification “Mature”When it will be released, according to the publisher’s disclosure.

Square Enix had claimed in recent months that Final Fantasy XVI it will be darker and more violent than the previous installments of the series, so it is not surprising to know that the classification of the work will be different than what we have seen in the past in the franchise. Here are the words of Hiroshi Takaidirector of the game, during an interview with IGN:

In the early stages of development, we decided we were not going to tell a childhood story. Some of the main considerations were related to the age range of the players we expect as the opera’s primary audience […] the key point here is that we didn’t just want to make things more extreme, but we wanted to show things in a more realistic and natural way. The world of Final Fantasy XVI is ravaged by endless wars between nations, so inevitably we had to include battle scenes. And if a character doesn’t have blood splatters on him after hitting someone with a sword, it ends up looking unnatural with modern graphics skills.

As it stands, Final Fantasy XVI does not yet have an official classificationas the game has not yet been rated for release.

To conclude we remind you that Final Fantasy XVI will be released all over the world during thesummer 2023 in exclusive timeline on PlayStation 5. There is also one PC version but its launch window has not yet been revealed.