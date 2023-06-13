SQUARE ENIX announces that FINAL FANTASY XVI will be present at Comicon Bergamoto be held from 23 to 25 June. The software house has organized many activities dedicated to the sixteenth chapter, including a panel that will see the participation of Italian voice actors of Clive Rosfield and Benedikta Harmanthat is to say Alessandro Capra And Katia Sorrentinoas well as other guests. The panel will be held Saturday 24 June from 15.00 to 16.15 and will be introduced by a video message from Naoki Yoshida.

But that’s not all. It will not only be possible preview the sixteenth chapter within the Red Bull area, but will be present an unmissable photo opportunity in the company of cosplayers Leon Chiro, Cosplay light And KamisaMalisa which they will interpret respectively Clive, Jill And Benedicta.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

FINAL FANTASY XVI WILL BE THE PROTAGONIST OF A SPECIAL PANEL AT COMICON BERGAMO AND PLAYABLE AT THE RED BULL AREA The panel, introduced by an exclusive video message from Naoki Yoshida, will be attended by the two Italian voice actors, Alessandro Capra and Katia Sorrentino, as well as Sabaku No Maiku, Cydonia and Phenrir Mailoki MILAN (13 June 2023) – Square Enix Ltd. is pleased to announce that during COMICON Bergamo which will be held from 23 to 25 June at Fiera di Bergamo, Final Fantasy XVI coming to PlayStation®5 (PS5™) consoles worldwide on June 22, 2023, will feature a special panel with numerous guests to celebrate the launch of the new chapter of the franchise. The panel will be held Saturday 24 June from 15.00 to 16.15 and will be introduced by an exclusive video message from Naoki YoshidaProducer of Final Fantasy XVI. Final Fantasy XVIthe next standalone chapter of the iconic series, will be the first to include Italian dubbing and to celebrate this fantastic milestone on stage there will also be the two Italian voice actors of Clive Rosfield and Benedikta Harman, Alessandro Capra And Katia Sorrentino. The panel will also see the participation of Sabaku No Maiku, Cydonia And Phenrir Mailokithree exceptional content creators who are super passionate about the enduring Square Enix franchise, who will talk about their experience with the game and why this new mature fantasy title is a must-have. The special panel of Final Fantasy XVI in Comicon Bergamo it will be held on Saturday 24 June 2023 at the HyperStage stage, from 15.00 to 16.15. Finally, all fans of Final Fantasy XVI will be able to play the title at the fair in the Red Bull area, where there will also be an unmissable themed photo opportunity in addition to the three Clive cosplayers (Leon Chiro), Jill (Cosplay light) and Benedikta (KamisaMalisa). For more information on COMICON Bergamo and to purchase tickets, visit the official site. Follow COMICON on comicon.it, Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok, Twitter, Twitch, Telegram, LinkedIn, Youtube and through the official hashtags #comicon2023 #comiconbergamo23 FINAL FANTASY XVI introduces players to an all-new story in the FINAL FANTASY universe, an epic dark fantasy that takes place in the realm of Valisthea, a land blessed with the light of the Mother Crystals and where peace falters as the spreading Plague threatens to destroy its domains. The fate of the land is decided by the Eikon, powerful summoned beasts, and their Rulers, men and women who have been blessed with the ability to call upon and master them. This is the story of Clive Rosfield, a warrior bestowed with the title of “First Shield of Rosaria” and sworn to protect his younger brother Joshua, the Dominant of the Phoenix, the Eikon of Fire. Before long, Clive will be involved in a great tragedy and will swear vengeance on the Dark Eikon known as Ifrit, a mysterious entity that brings calamity with it. FINAL FANTASY XVI is rated USK 16/PEGI 18 and will be available for PlayStation®5 consoles on June 22, 2023. Related links

Source: SQUARE ENIX