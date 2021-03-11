Good news has arrived for Xbox and Final Fantasy fans, as according to a video posted by PlayStation Brazil, Final Fantasy XVI would be just a temporary exclusive for the PS5 console, with a time limit that is still unknown, but it remains to be seen that it will sooner or later arrive at the beloved Xbox Series X | S.

When Final Fantasy XVI was presented in 2020, it was said that it would be an exclusive game for Sony’s console, leaving ambiguous information and a lot of confusion if it would reach another console in the future. Today, after the video posted, this confusion seems to be over.

Final Fantasy XVI could come to Xbox according to PlayStation Brazil

In the video, some of the next titles that would arrive at the Sony console are shown, among them Final Fantasy XVI. At the end of everything, when the logo and the credits appear, in small print the following message appears (translated): “FINAL FANTASY XVI will not be available on other platforms for a limited time after its release for PS5.”

This undoubtedly clears up many of the doubts that fans of the saga had on Xbox, since its arrival could be at the time after its premiere on PS5. Let’s remember that Final Fantasy XVI is still in the development phase, it does not have a release date, and in the words of Naoki Yoshida: “much work is being done on the history of this ARPG that will provide options for those who are not regular players of the genre ”.