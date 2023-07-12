Announced today by Square Enix, Takarazuka’s stage play will adapt the entirety of final fantasy 16 for the stage. The first season, which will take place between May and June, will be held at the Takarazuka Grand Theater, while the second season, which will take place between July and August, will be staged at the Tokyo Takarazuka Theater Performance.

Oh, and every character in the new adaptation of final fantasy 16 It will be played by a woman. The format of the Takarazuka play has each character played by a woman, making it the exact opposite of the Kabuki play you may have heard, where each character is played by a man. We admit we’re not sure how Torgal fits into all of this.

This does not mean that all the characters in final fantasy 16 now be women, simply that all the actresses will be women. So someone’s going to have to put on an especially raspy voice to imitate Cid’s Yorkshire accents, and they’ll have a lot of work ahead of them if they don’t want to smoke.

One final note is that the adaptation of final fantasy 16 it will be a musical Although the games final fantasy over the years they’ve become quite beloved for their music, we’ll have to wait and see how the latest game of final fantasy makes the transition from video game to musical.

If you want tickets, you’ll have to wait until well into 2024 to get them. Ticket sales for the first season begin on April 27, 2024, while “advance tickets” for the second season go on sale a few months later on June 9.

Via: Game Radar

Editor’s note: This sounds interesting, the bad news is that the work will almost certainly never leave Japan 🙁 but it’s worth dreaming.