Of course, even within these strong beasts, there are even more imposing ones that will test all your combat skills. However, finding these beings becomes very difficult due to the few clues you are given to find them. But here we will tell you exactly where they are so that you only worry about defeating them.

Where to find each of the rank s beasts of Final Fantasy XVI

Where to find The Breaker of Worlds – Atlas in Final Fantasy XVI

One of the first s-rank hunts in final fantasy 16 It is that of Atlas. This is one of the Fallen warrior colossus with shield and sword. You can find it in the province of Rosaria right in the final part of the town of Cressida. It is located in a part of the map that looks like a small peninsula.

Source: Square Enix

Although the battle can be long and arduous, it does not require much strategy. However, it would be best to go into this battle with the more physically damaging eikon powers. Our recommendation is the combination of Phoenix, Titan and Garuda to do the most damage possible. Of course, we recommend you put your dodges into practice, since they will be very useful in this fight.

Where to find The Tricephalic Terror – Gorgimera

Because of the clues, this can be one of the most confusing hunts in final fantasy 16 but here we are to help you. Once you know where to look it’s pretty easy to find Gorgimera. Just go to the Velkroy Desert fast travel point, move south and it won’t take long to find this beast.

Source: Square Enix

In our opinion this is the easiest s-rank hunt. We recommend using more melee skills, since Gorgimera is more deadly at a distance. As long as you stay close to him and don’t let him rest, he won’t give you much trouble.

Where to find Pandemonium in Final Fantasy XVI

Pandemonium is one of the s-rank hunts that appears near the end of the story of Final Fantasy XVI. You will find this being in the kingdom of Waloed in a small corridor between the Skatihfarr and Wolfdarr areas. Finding it is not that difficult, but defeating it can be a bit difficult.

Source: Square Enix

Pandemonium attacks with a combination of very strong physical attacks and projectiles that follow you wherever you go. Staying on the move is vital, so it’s best to use combinations of Eikons that don’t take a long time to launch their attacks.. We would even tell you to favor those that do ranged attacks.

Where to find The Masterless Marauder – Behemoth King

This s-rank hunt is the easiest to find in final fantasy 16. However, you should know that you won’t be able to complete it until you do the secondary mission ‘Nobody’s Tool’. Once that is done, just go to the Vidargraes fast travel point and you will immediately spot the Behemoth King.

Source: Square Enix

Here we already start with complications and it is the second most difficult hunt in the game. Behemoth King is an imposing opponent who will test you with his colossal physical attacks and his spells that cover entire areas.. We don’t have an infallible combination to beat him, but you should definitely have Shiva in your arsenal to be able to dodge everything he throws at you more easily.

Where to find Ruin Reawakened – Svarog in Final Fantasy XVI

Finally we come to the most complicated hunt of Final Fantas XVI with Svarog. To find it you must go to the fast travel point of Caer Norvent Gloriuse Gate and walk straight. Then you will find a narrow passage that you must follow until the end. There you will reach a clearing where one of the strongest rivals in the entire game awaits you.

Source: Square Enix

Svarog is a huge dragon that spends its time attacking from a distance or flying. So your best bet is to use the eikons that have projectile abilities and a lot of mobility.. In our opinion, a very good combination was that of Rahmu with Phoenix and Titan. Of course, prepare yourself with many potions since you will surely use them, since their attacks do an enormous amount of damage.

So now you have where to find each of these great rivals in Final Fantasy XVI. One final recommendation is that you try to beat them once you hit level 45 or higher or you could be in big trouble. Are you going to beat them to get the best weapon in the game?

