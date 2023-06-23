Officially the day of the launch of final fantasy 16, a game that up to now has been highly rated in different press portals, it is even mentioned as the game with the best history in the franchise. And apparently, this experience was going to be much bigger, so much so that the information on it was not going to fit on a single disk.

As commented by the producer of the video game, Naoki Yoshida, mentioned that the initial plan was to store the game on two discs. However, the team found a way to fit it all in six months before release, thus avoiding an increase in production costs, so it ended up being a blu ray to install.

That would make some sense, given that it has been commented that the main story takes about 40 hours of play, in addition to the fact that getting the full platinum would take about 70. In addition, the mode is added New Game Pluswhich will allow you to increase the difficulty and change some enemies to make the challenge even more interesting.

With this, the announcement he made a few weeks ago can be understood. Square Enix with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, which apparently had no way to store everything on a single drive. That means, that the last part of it will be of the same caliber, but it is totally unknown if it will reach the end of the life of the playstation 5 or if they will wait for the next generation.

Remember that final fantasy 16 is now available in PS5. will come later to pc.

Via: techgameworld

editor’s note: It’s good that they have managed to accommodate everything on a single disc, that makes me want to play it right now. However, it will also be sad when you see the end credits roll on TV.