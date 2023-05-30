













According to Yoshida, who spoke about it in a new interview, one of these absences is the open world of ffxvwhich is one of the largest incorporated into a video game as well as the first handled in the saga.

One of the problems of this predecessor of final fantasy 16 it’s that his world seemed a bit empty to certain players. But he still pointed out that making a less vast setting is not possible for a game in the series.

To back up his comments, the producer gave an example. He first commented ‘if you create this open world of tokyo 23 yards, then basically your story takes place in it, and you can’t take it outside [de este lugar]’.

Fountain: Square Enix.

Naoki Yoshida highlighted ‘you can create more areas out of that, but then that takes a lot of resources, and the more you create, the more chance you have of that giant area you created being left empty…’.

Yoshida then highlighted ‘[…]And that’s what players hate the most: a huge open world with nothing to do’. That is one of the reasons why they took a different approach in final fantasy 16 with respect to ffxv.

However, the above does not mean in any way that final fantasy 16 it’s a small game.

When this title goes on sale on the PlayStation 5 on June 22, 2023, players will enjoy its multiple zones.

It seems each of them has a fairly large scale. Best of all, they will be packed with quests, monsters to defeat, and other elements. No doubt there will be plenty to do in this fresh new adventure.

Fountain: Square Enix.

Something that Naoki Yoshida also commented on FFXVI is that the reason that it does not have DLC or downloadable content is the direct result of the cancellation of the one that was planned for final fantasy xvand which was part of the story.

That is why with the new game the idea is to tell the entire plot without the need for future additions. The views of this producer when interviewed by Game Informer are something to consider.

Apart from final fantasy 16 We have more video game information at EarthGamer.