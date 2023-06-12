SQUARE ENIX has announced the arrival on its online store of a lot of new merchandise dedicated to FINAL FANTASY XVI. Starting today it will be possible to pre-order via the SQUARE ENIX Online Store the plush of Torgalthe four-legged friend of Clive which will help us in battle, in two versions, but also some jewels inspired by the characters of the game and a statue for the moogles.

Here are all the new announcements:

Torgal puppy plush toy (€34.99) – expected release date: February 2024

(€34.99) – expected release date: February 2024 Torgal plush (€109.99) – expected release date: February 2024

(€109.99) – expected release date: February 2024 Velvet Moogle Figurine (€54.99) – expected release date: February 2024

(€54.99) – expected release date: February 2024 House Rosfield silver earring (€109.99) – expected release date: September 2023

(€109.99) – expected release date: September 2023 House Rosfield silver necklace (€239.99) – expected release date: September 2023

(€239.99) – expected release date: September 2023 Benedikta silver necklace (€239.99) – expected release date: September 2023

Source: SQUARE ENIX