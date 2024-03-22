













Final Fantasy XVI: The Rising Tide reveals its release date | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









Square Enix took advantage of PAX East 2024 to announce the release date of Final Fantasy XVI: The Rising Tidethe next DLC or downloadable content of FFXVI. According to the plan, it will be available on April 18, 2024 on PlayStation 5.

This is the next and final chapter that expands the game after Echoes of the Fallen. Both chapters are part of the expansion pass of this popular adventure in the role-playing genre with action elements.

And what does it offer Final Fantasy XVI: The Rising Tide? Well, it unlocks a new story as well as additional battles and side missions. Likewise, add weapons and accessories as well as modify the level limit and more.

We recommend: Final Fantasy XVI will be released on Xbox, but it will take a while to arrive.

This enriches Clive Rosfield's journey into the wonderful world presented in FFXVI. In this DLC, Clive receives an anonymous letter at the hideout with a request to rescue the Dominant from Leviathan the Lost.

Fountain: Square Enix.

Thanks to Final Fantasy XVI: The Rising Tide Both Clive and his companions will be able to visit the hidden land of Mysidia to discover the tragic history of a forgotten people.

Those who purchase that DLC or the pass will get a free reimagined version of the Curtana weapon — used by the Warrior of Light. FFXIV —and a couple of orchestral rolls.

These rolls are those of the songs 'Torn from the Heavens' and 'Through the Maelstrom'which can be heard in the hiding place.

Apart from Final Fantasy XVI: The Rising Tide On April 18, update 1.3.0 of the game will be released. This will add quality of life improvements, such as the Quick Complete feature, to return a completed mission to whoever gave it.

Fountain: Square Enix.

It will also include updated icons for important character missions, the option to save up to five unique sets of skills, improvements in the use of these and accessories, and many more.

Apart from Final Fantasy XVI We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)