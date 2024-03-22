The DLC of Final Fantasy 16, The Rising Tidefinally has an official release date: all of us, once Square Enix announced a live broadcast today, thought that the time had finally come to discover the release date of the game's latest DLC, and that's actually how it went.

As you can see in the trailer that we report above, Square Enix has decided to show the world the fruit of its latest efforts regarding Final Fantasy 16: as announced by the director himself, in fact, this it will be the last additional content of the sixteenth chapter of the series.

But let's get to the point: When does The Rising Tide come out? Quickly said. At the end of the short trailer, in fact, the mystery is revealed: this is the DLC for the title April 18. In short, those who loved the new Final Fantasy will not have long to wait before getting their hands on this new additional content.

With the hope that Square Enix has decided to close this parenthesis on PS5 in style, we look forward to discovering theto the release date of the PC version of the game. If you haven't already done so, find our review of Final Fantasy 16 ready to be read!