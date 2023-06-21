Crystals have always been the foundation of the epic of Final Fantasy: they have caused wars, started incredible journeys, cemented friendships and loves and enclosed the magic inherent in the RPG saga of Square Enix. Why then the mission of Clive Rosfield, star of Final Fantasy XVI, is to forever destroy the crystals and their rule over Valisthea, the continent where this final fantasy is set? Change the perspective, but not by chance: Final Fantasy XVI is actually a breaking point, the sum of a journey that lasted 17 years, when Final Fantasy XIII questioned the turn-based combat and gameplay mechanics that had been repeating for all previous chapters. In a long journey between genres increasingly leaning towards pure action, we have already seen heroes and heroines of Final Fantasy fight in real time before, but never with the passion of Clive. Final Fantasy XVI is in no uncertain terms first and foremost an action game, or better still a hack’n slash that looks good in the face of such sacred monsters as Bayonetta or Devil May Cry Vwith whom the game not surprisingly shares a key staff member, Ryota Suzuki, here Combat Director. Final Fantasy XVI, for that alone, it is the Final Fantasy less Final Fantasy of all: there is not a real party of characters, if not those who will follow us and fight with us without being commanded or leveled in any way by the player. The most role-playing aspect of FFXV extension is in the character growth menu, structured with the possibility of improving the weapons and abilities of the Eikon, powerful creatures that help Clive in battle. Similarly, the game renounces any open world ambitions and indeed allows movement with a simple click on a map, greatly limiting the player’s freedom of movement. The “corridors” in which to go straight and kill enemies in abundance are back forcefully, and in this perhaps the only episode from the past that is mentioned is the highly critical Final Fantasy XIII.

The premises on the gameplay are clear from the very first hours of the game, during which the brawls, the Eikons and the very long non-interactive scenes follow one another, displeasing the hardcore fan of Final Fantasy, which if it weren’t for the spells and chocobos would almost feel like they’re playing something else. There comes a point however, in our case after just under ten hours in Valisthea, where disappointment leaves room for understanding: FFXV extension ﻿is not just a mix between God of War, Devil May Cry, Elden Ring And Final Fantasy XIII. It is also, and above all, the Final Fantasy with the most detailed, captivating and well-written narrative plot ever. It had been decades since in a game of the series the characters hadn’t been explored and explored so well: their reasons, their fears, their strength, the delicate balance of power in the struggle between the six Kingdoms, revenge, love and blood are the real protagonists of the game. At first glance one thinks of game of Thronesalso because none Final Fantasy has never been as mature as this for situations and language. However, unlike six endless seasons of a TV series, Final Fantasy XVI tells an epic in about forty hours of gameplay (side missions and extras aside) and more than twelve hours of non-playable interludes. An infinity, for those who don’t like putting down the controller to follow the plot of a game, but without a doubt exceptional from a narrative and directorial point of view. While getting lost in chatter galore like everyone else Final Fantasy, this is neither confusing nor incomplete. Even more, the theme is mature and the screenplay doesn’t stumble: Kazutoyo Maehiro, who had already worked on Final Fantasy Tactics it’s at Vagrant Story, tells the story of Clive Rosfield in an exciting crescendo and why the powerful of Valisthea have decided to exploit the energy of the crystals and subjugate, making them pariahs, those who manage to use magic without the help of the aforementioned. An even worse fate awaits the Dominants, who despite the power they have in their ability to summon powerful and very dangerous creatures (Eikon), inevitably end up consumed by their own destiny.

Technically, Final Fantasy XVI is the most ambitious Square Enix title in recent years: the settings are exceptional, the characterization and animations of the main character are equally exceptional, and on day one the game is not afflicted by any bugs or inaccuracies other than numerous frame rate drops (even in 60Hz mode) which occur when the settings are too rich. Another obvious problem is the disparity between the care taken in the creation of Clive and that placed in the non-playable characters, which sometimes reaches polygonal models worthy of the last generation of consoles. Never the less, the graphics of Final Fantasy XVI reserves an exceptional wow effect, worthy of PS5. The soundtrack, none the less, is stellar and takes up the theme of the series combining it with a powerful soundtrack that ranges from epic tones to sudden synthetic peaks of modernity, especially when the Eikons fight each other. These sections, which vary the gameplay according to the occasion, are the “kaiju” moment of the game, a clear reference to the classic Godzilla films. They are spectacular but often similar to each other, yet they break the rhythm as they are perfectly dosed. The same cannot always be said of classic fights: they are essentially the core of the game, require strong concentration to chain combos, throws, dodges and mid-air combat, and will end up putting your thumbs to the test, since some Enemies can kill with a few hits. Fortunately, the game has found a trick to allow everyone to play without frustration: Clive can wear various accessories that allow him to facilitate clashes, for example by automatically dodging or performing special moves with the use of a single key.

Producer Naoki Yoshida and director Hiroshi Takai (a big fan of Bloodborneand it shows) they really accomplished the impossible: a Final Fantasy which, in the sixteenth episode, completely reinvents the series and gives it a new meaning without distorting it. Clive is an all-round protagonist, far from the concept of a curmudgeon of few words which has (almost) always been the number one characteristic of the protagonists of the saga. Jill is a female protagonist with a harrowing past and exceptional determination and strength, anything but weak and looking for someone to save her. Likewise, the host of antagonists is excellently written in a crescendo of evil and strength that makes the player eagerly await the next narrative sequence, even if it interrupts the gameplay for the umpteenth time. The concept is simple and she taught us that Metal Gear Solid on PS1 in 1998: high-level, albeit non-interactive storytelling can become part of what makes a simple video game a must-have video game. Final Fantasy XVI is this: on the rubble of the crystals that were, a masterpiece was born.

Format: PS5 publisher: Square Enix Developer: Square Enix, Creative Business Unit III Vote: 9/10