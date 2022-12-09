SQUARE ENIX has closed the roundup of announcements of the The Game Awards 2022 finally revealing the release date for FINAL FANTASY XVI. With a new trailer titled “VENDETTA”, which you can find at the end of the article, the software house has announced that the game will be available worldwide starting from from next June 22, 2023 on PlayStation 5.

The video also confirms the six-month period of exclusivity of the game, will therefore not be available on other platforms at least until 31 December 2023. As we anticipated in our previous article at the moment it is unclear on which platforms it will be released in the future, since the same wording was also reported in the trailers of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE to then also arrive on PC.

Waiting for further information, let’s enjoy together the new trailer dedicated to FINAL FANTASY XVIwishing you a good vision as always.

Source: SQUARE ENIX