SQUARE ENIX announced that the development of the version PC Of FINAL FANTASY XVI has entered the final stages. In fact, during an interview Naoki Yoshida declared that the company is working on optimizing the titleand these phases will also serve to understand the minimum requirements required to use it on your computer.

But that is not all. Yoshi-P has indeed anticipated the intention to release a demo for the PC version of the title, so that players can try it before purchasing and thus understand if their hardware supports it. At the moment he has not revealed when this trial version will be available, although he reassured players by saying that they won't have to wait a long time.

So we just have to wait to find out when FINAL FANTASY XVI will also come up PC.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gemats