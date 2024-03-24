Square Enix recently announced the upcoming launch of “The Rising Tide”, the latest paid expansion for Final Fantasy XVI, by revealing a trailer and setting the release date for April 18th. Fans will be able to purchase the update for the PS5 game both individually and through the Final Fantasy XVI PlayStation Store Expansion Pass, offered for 24.99 euros. Among the most anticipated new features, the expansion introduces the eikon Leviathan, a new game mode, new weapons and abilities.

“The Rising Tide” expansion also introduces Kairos Gate, a new battle mode across 20 levels of increasing difficulty that promises to offer “new materials and weapons”, with scores that will be uploaded to a global leaderboard. To access this mode, players will need to complete both “The Rising Tide” and the main game.

Square Enix has also slated the return of a “reworked version” of the sword Curtana, famous in previous games in the Final Fantasy series, as well as two new shelter tunes, “Torn from the Heavens” and “Through the Maelstrom.” And that's not all: a new setting will be introduced, Aire of Hours, located in the ruins of an ancient civilization, which will hide “new threats, including the tonberries of Final Fantasy XVI”.

Finally, the April 18 update will also bring quality of life improvements to the game, including the “Quick Complete” feature to immediately return to a quest sender, icon updates for important character quests, a new “Skill Sets” which will allow players to save up to five unique skill sets, skill and accessory adjustments for easier use, and other minor updates.