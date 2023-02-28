I recently had the opportunity to try final fantasy 16 and have an interview with its developers. Here I took the opportunity to ask if the fights with Eikons had arisen from his development for PS5. Here I share what they answered me.

According to their producer, Naoki Yoshida, the fights with Eikons were an idea they had from the start. They wanted these huge battles to be the key concept of final fantasy 16. In fact, when they came up with it, they started developing it for PS4. However, they realized that their ambitions could not be achieved on that system and shifted their focus to the PS5.

Part of this decision was also driven by his desire to present an undetectable transition between cutscenes and battles. The way the PS5’s memory and SSD work made this possible. Since when they started doing it on PS4 they saw that they had to add pauses and loading screens in the action scenes.

In the time I had to play final fantasy 16I could easily see why more technology was needed. The frenzy of the battles and the elements present in them would be very difficult to achieve in the last generation. Besides that the undetectable transition between scenes and gameplay is a spectacular reality.

What are the Eikons battles in Final Fantasy XVI?

Final Fantasy XVI will feature battles between huge beings known as Eikons. These are representations of the items and will form a crucial part of the story of this title. Since they are large, similar to kaijus, their battles become spectacular.

In my gaming time I had the opportunity to play one of these battles. Graphically they are impressive, but they are also very entertaining. Not to mention, the action manages to reach very cinematic levels. In addition to the fact that its developers promised us that none of these fights will be the same. Fans will see it in due course, but with the knowledge that these battles would not have been possible without the power of the PS5.

