During the 2023 edition of The Game Awards, Square Enix revealed with a trailer the two paid DLCs for the action role-playing game Final Fantasy XVI, exclusive for PlayStation 5. The first DLC, called Echoes of the Fallen, is already available for purchase on the PlayStation Store. The second DLC, called The Rising Tide, is expected to release in spring 2024. Players can also opt to purchase the Final Fantasy XVI Expansion Pass, which offers both DLCs at a reduced price.

Echoes of the Fallen introduces a new storyline, new combat, weapons, accessories, an increased level cap, and more. This adventure takes place before the final confrontation of the original game, with the emergence of mysterious dark crystals on the black market. Players will follow Clive and his companions on their investigation, which will lead them to clash with a group of shady merchants and explore the Sage’s Spire, an abandoned tower that holds dark truths. Among the special bonuses included with the purchase of Echoes of the Fallen or the Expansion Pass, there are the Potens Sword, Cloud Strife’s emblematic weapon from Final Fantasy VII, now usable by Clive, and the “Away” Orchestrion Coil ( 1987)”, which allows you to play a chip-tune version of the song “Away” in the Refuge. Additionally, the original game will be 40% off until December 11th.