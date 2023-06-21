This week’s issue of Weekly Famitsuthe famous Japanese video game magazine, presents the highly anticipated review of the equally awaited FINAL FANTASY XVInew chapter of the most famous RPG saga in the world, arriving tomorrow, June 22ndall over the world.

FINAL FANTASY XVI very closely grazed the Perfect Score of the Japanese editorial staff, obtaining a score of 39 out of 40. Of the four editors who finished the game, three gave a score of 10 out of 10while only one assigned a score of 9. According to Famitsu, the main story of FINAL FANTASY XVI can be completed in 30-40 hourswhile they will be needed 70 to complete the game with all side content.

We remind you that FINAL FANTASY XVI will be available from tomorrow exclusively Playstation 5. Look forward to our review!

Source: Weekly Famitsu Street Gematsu