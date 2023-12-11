The development team that worked on the acclaimed (at least critically) Final Fantasy XVIwas dissolved by Square Enix following sales below expectations. The title of Yoshida that all fans of the brand were waiting for would have to revive the fate of the legend that saga it has always been, since the beginning.

Unfortunately things they didn't go well for the new title of Square Enix which brought home fewer sales than initially expected and which will probably not be renewed for a sequels. The Final Fantasy saga, however, has never been known for dragging out the story too long, with the exception of Final Fantasy VII which in its remake version will be one trilogy.

In the night just gone by The Game Awards the two were announced DLC dedicated to the title, which will however be the conclusion of the journey Clive Rosefield.

Regarding the dismantling of the team, Yoshi-P (Yoshida's pseudonym) said:

We didn't imagine creating a sequel or spin-off. I've gained a lot of experience from FFXVI and rather than continue with one title forever, I'd like to use that experience to move on to the next project. I don't know what will happen with FFXVI yet so I won't say anything explicitly.

So we just have to wait Echoes of the Fallen (the first DLC) to be able to set foot again Valistheahoping that the second DLC in 2024 can be more substantial and close with dignity a story that so many of us have loved.