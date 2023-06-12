10 days after the release of Final Fantasy XVI, the game demo has finally arrived. This portion of the Square Enix title will allow you to experience the first two hours of the game. The demo will be available from 10.oo today, June 12, 2023.

Once completed, you will also be able to test a later portion of the game, allowing you to try out the skills Eikon more in depth, as well as seeing more advanced combat phases.

As far as the first phase is concerned, i progress can be imported in the full game, giving you the possibility of not having to repeat these two hours. We remind you that the initial two hours of the game serve as a tutorial, showing a part of Clive’s youth.

Final Fantasy XVI is the new upcoming action RPG from Square Enix: the game features a new setting called Valisthea. The game’s storyline highlights political tensions and conflicts between nations, as a dark threat called the “Plague” begins to spread, putting the entire world at risk.

To shift the balance of forces of the various nations think about it Dominators, people able to channel the energy of the Eikon, so as to be able to overturn the fate of every possible clash. This chapter also shifts the focus from the more strategic turn-based combat system to a more dynamic one, which however does not lose its tactical nature.