SQUARE ENIX announced that FINAL FANTASY XVI has sold over 3 million copies all over the world, between physical and digital. This is an excellent achievement for the software house considering that at the moment the title is only available on Playstation 5 for just over a week.

We leave you with the press release released by the company regarding this event. I remind you that if you want to know more about FINAL FANTASY XVI you can find a lot of information in our in-depth review.

FINAL FANTASY XVI – OVER 3 MILLION PLAYERS HAVE BEGIN THEIR JOURNEY IN THE REALMS OF VALISTHEA

MILAN (June 29, 2023) – SQUARE ENIX® has announced that global physical and digital sales of the acclaimed action RPG, FINAL FANTASY XVI, has surpassed three million copies since its worldwide launch on June 22nd exclusively on PlayStation®5* (PS®5). With over 20 perfect review scores and lauded as a “must-have title,” the latest standalone installment in the acclaimed FINAL FANTASY series sees players take control of Clive Rosfield, in an all-new story that takes them on an epic dark fantasy that takes place in the realms of Valisthea.

* The title is not available in other formats until at least 12/31/2023.

The Demo of FINAL FANTASY XVI is the perfect opportunity for players to dive into the realms of Valisthea as they immerse themselves in the opening part of protagonist Clive Rosfield’s epic tale. The demo gives players access to the opening prologue, with saved progress that can carry over into the full game. In the demo, you take control of Clive Rosfield as he begins his epic tale and discover his ambitions and his goals, as he faces a tragic event that sends him on a dark and dangerous path of revenge. Completing the prologue allows players to experience a special battle demo that has numerous abilities unlocked, giving players the opportunity to dive into exhilarating combat and test out a huge array of devastating attacks and combos.

The FINAL FANTASY XVI trailer titled “ASCENSION” is available here: https://youtu.be/iaJ4VVFGIa8.

FINAL FANTASY XVI is now available digitally for PlayStation®5, with Deluxe and Standard physical editions available for purchase through select retailers. The game is rated USK 16 / PEGI 18. For more information, please visit: https://www.finalfantasyxvi. com



History of FINAL FANTASY XVI

FINAL FANTASY XVI tells a new dark fantasy story in the FINAL FANTASY universe, this time set in the realm of Valisthea, a land blessed by the light of the Mother Crystals. The peace of this world is shattered when the spread of the Plague threatens to destroy the domains of the Crystals. The fate of the world is in the hands of the powerful Eikon and their Dominants, men and women capable of evoking their fearsome power. This is the story of Clive Rosfield, a warrior who has been invested with the title of First Shield of Rosaria and who is sworn to protect his younger brother Joshua, the Dominant of the Phoenix, the Eikon of Fire. Soon Clive will be involved in a great tragedy and will swear vengeance on the Eikon Ifrit, a dark and mysterious entity that brings with it a great calamity.