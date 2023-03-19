In a recent interview given to colleagues of Famitsuthe director of Final Fantasy XVI Hiroshi Takai and the manufacturer Naoki Yoshida they revealed what will be the longevity of the title.

To complete the story of the game it will take approximately 35 hoursas stated by Takai:

Final Fantasy XVI is a story-driven game that will take players on a roller coaster ride. The game will likely take around 35 hours to complete.

To complete the work 100%, however, it will take between 70 and 80 of the gameas revealed by Yoshida:

If you want to master and level up all the skills, collect all the accessories, do all the side quests and face all the monster hunts, the title will probably take you about 70-80 hours of gameplay.

Furthermore, the producer has revealed that the title has a mode New Game+ particularly difficult named Final Fantasy Mode:

We have also included an incredibly difficult New Game+ mode that will transfer all stats called Final Fantasy Mode.

Yoshida further revealed that when development started he had in mind the idea that gamers nowadays they are particularly busyso he wanted them to complete the story in shortest time possiblefor a work of this type.

Finally, we remind you that Final Fantasy XVI will be released on June 22, 2023 For Playstation 5.