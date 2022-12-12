Thanks to the fact that we already know the exact release date of final fantasy 16Square Enix has also been given the task of sharing more information about the four special editions that all players will be able to obtain on PlayStation 5 in the middle of the following year.

These are the four editions available:

-Standard Edition

As the name implies, this edition only includes the physical game, as well as a couple of special weapons that are obtained by pre-ordering this title. Although the pre-sale on Amazon is not yet available, you can pre-order now final fantasy 16 on the square enix official store for $69.99 dollars.

-Deluxe Edition

This package not only includes what we find in the standard, but also what offers us a SteelBook by Clive Rosfield, the protagonist of final fantasy 16. Added to this is a cloth map of Valisthea, the world in which the game’s story will take place. Pre-sale on Amazon is not yet available, but on the square enix store You can already find it for $99.99 dollars.

-Digital Deluxe Edition

For all those who want their digital games, the Digital Deluxe Edition includes the game, standard edition pre-order bonuses, plus a downloadable mini art book, as well as the digital soundtrack. You can now reserve your copy in the PS Store for $89.99 dollars.

-Collection Edition

This special bundle includes the base game and pre-order buffs, as well as an art box, SteelBook, Valisthea cloth map, figure of Ifrit vs. Phoenix, and eight metal pins. However, this edition can only be obtained from the Square Enix store for $299.99.

Remember, final fantasy 16 It will arrive on PS5 on June 22, 2023. On related issues, this installment will have dubbing into Latin Spanish. Similarly, it seems that the Pixel Remaster collection is finally coming to consoles.

Editor’s Note:

Although having an Ifrit vs. Phoenix figure sounds amazing, I’m happy just buying the Deluxe Edition, as the steelbook looks amazing. I just hope to catch up once it’s available.

Via: Square Enix