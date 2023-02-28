SQUARE ENIX has released some very important news on the gaming system FINAL FANTASY XVI, also showing a rich portion of gameplay. Indeed, during an event dedicated to the international press, the software house revealed some precious details on what awaits us in this sixteenth installment of the franchise.

Here is a brief summary of the most important news:

the game was created taking into consideration four key points: the storytelling i protagonists the graphics quality and the combat system .

i the and the . one of the development team’s goals was to create a complete story that it had a beginning and an end.

that it had a beginning and an end. within the main storyline they will be present over 11 hours of cinematic cutscenes which will take place in real time thanks to the game engine.

which will take place in real time thanks to the game engine. one of the most peculiar elements that will make this chapter unique compared to the past are the battles between the Eikon .

. thanks to the power of the PlayStation 5 hardware it was possible eliminate loading windows thus making the experience smoother.

thus making the experience smoother. the game world consists of five nations and one neutral state: the Grand Duchy of Rosaria The Holy Empire of Sanbreque , Waloed the Dhalmekian Republic The Kingdom of Iron and the Crystalline domain .

The , the The and the . the software house has decided not to create an open world title in order to create richer and more detailed settings. Despite this, the settings will still be very large, and there will be so much to explore.

the game will follow Clive’s life in three periods distinct, from adolescence to adulthood.

distinct, from adolescence to adulthood. in battle Clive will be able to use the abilities of the different Eikons he has encountered during the adventure.

during the adventure. the battles between Eikon will offer players something unique, each of them will in fact have specific characteristics.

the gameplay will focus only on Clive, the other party members will be mostly temporary and controlled by the AI.

our trusty Torgal will accompany us into battle and we will be able to give him simple commands to make him act differently in combat.

and we will be able to give him simple commands to make him act differently in combat. at the beginning of the game it will be possible to choose between the Action mode and the story mode the latter was created for those unfamiliar with action titles and will allow them to equip a series of accessories capable of facilitating some commands.

and the the latter was created for those unfamiliar with action titles and will allow them to equip a series of accessories capable of facilitating some commands. there will be no difference in difficulty between the two game modes.

once the game is over we will unlock the New Game + and the FINAL FANTASY mode which will change several elements. The enemies will in fact be different, the difficulty more difficult and there will be completely new battles.

Before leaving you with the new gameplay I remind you that FINAL FANTASY XVI will be available worldwide starting from next June 22 exclusively on PlayStation 5. Good vision.













Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu, 2