Final Fantasy XVI was officially announced with an ai trailer The Game Awards 2022 and slowly we are receiving a lot of new information concerning the new title of the most famous saga of Square Enix. Just yesterday, on the official blog Playstation, many new details regarding the plot and gameplay have been communicated to us together with the official list of Italian voice actors. Final Fantasy XVI is the first title of the saga officially dubbed in our language.

Riding the same path as its predecessor, Final Fantasy XVI fully evolves into a action RPG. Clivethe protagonist of the game, will face dynamic fights using the powers of Eikonmonsters that can be summoned by in this title dominant. Together with the protagonist we are also presented with two of his allies, his faithful canine companion Torgal and the scientist outlaw Cid. Unlike previous titles, it seems that this time allies will not be controllable by the player.

Final Fantasy XVI will be available from June 22, 2023 exclusive Playstation 5. Both the standard and deluxe editions are already bookable, both in physical and digital form. Below is the list of some characters in the game accompanied by their respective Italian voice actors: