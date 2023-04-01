In an interview on the PlayStation Blog Hiroshi Takaidirector of Final Fantasy XVIprovided some new details on how the game will use controller features DualSense of PlayStation 5

The director revealed that the title will use the controller’s adaptive triggers and haptic feedback in battle and while exploring:

There are some sections where the player will have to open heavy doors or lift portcullises. In these circumstances we will activate the use of adaptive triggers to convey that feeling of effort and resistance. Adaptive Triggers will also be used when riding chocobos.

As for the tactile feedback, Hiroshi Takai has revealed that they will also play a role during i gameplay footage:

Haptic feedback can produce extremely subtle vibrations that we’ll use to create a greater sense of “presence” in movies. We converted the sound effects used in each scene into tactile data, which allowed us to represent never-before-seen details such as air movements.

As we know, Final fantasy XVI has recently entered Gold phasethis a few months after its release on June 22nd.

Producer Naoki Yoshida, on the Japanese PlayStation Blog, revealed that although the title is exclusive to PlayStation 5 for six monthsthis does not mean that at the end of this exclusivity the work will be released on PC.

It’s true that Final Fantasy XVI is a six-month limited-time exclusive on the PlayStation 5 platform. However, it’s a completely different story that the PC version will be released in six months. To clarify this point: the PC version won’t be out in six months. This is because we have spent a lot of time and money optimizing the PS5 platform to deliver the best gaming experience. Of course, at some point I’d like to release a PC version so that everyone can play as many games as possible. However, even if we start optimizing the PC version after the PS5 version comes out, we won’t be able to optimize it in six months.

Finally, we remind you that Final Fantasy 16 will make its debut on June 22nd For Playstation 5. For those eager to get their hands on the aforementioned title, Square Enix has revealed that a demo will be posted about two weeks before release.